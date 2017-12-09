Steve Bull column: Table looks brilliant for Wolves at the moment

We’re in dreamland, 10 points clear of third place. In fact we’ve almost got as many points as we did in the whole of last season and we’re not even halfway!

At Wolves we’re used to looking up the table, not down.

There’s a fantastic vibe around the club and fans are scrapping for tickets. I think every away game except Hull on a Tuesday night has been sold out, which is incredible.

Molineux attendances are booming too and you can’t help but get carried away with the feel-good factor.

All you can say is that it’s nowhere near over yet.

There are so many games to go and with a few injuries and suspension or a loss of form things can turn very quickly.

You look at the games in front of us over the next few weeks and there are teams scrapping and fighting for their lives, which is what we have to do too.

Today’s game against Sunderland looks like a home banker on paper, but if the players think that way then that’s when you get tripped up in this league, where anyone can beat anyone.

Advertising

If you say we’ll walk all over them we’ll get stung.

It was a good win at Blues on Monday, but I think Nuno will know that they can’t play like that every week as a better team would have punished them.

All I’d say is getting that second goal would have really taken the sting out of the second half so that’s something they should be looking at tomorrow. But if you win tough games like that you know you’re going to be right up there in the table.

We were drawn at home to Swansea in the FA Cup third round and I’d saw that’s a pretty good tie.

Advertising

It’s another test against a Premier League team like they had against Southampton and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

January is quickly coming around and although I can’t imagine too much business will be done they’ll be looking to strengthen in a couple of areas.

A striker is a must and you’d be looking at a similar type to Leo Bonatini for a like-for-like replacement.

I’d also be looking to bring a central midfielder in. Ruben Neves runs the show but we need a good back-up in case he gets injured.

I’d like to welcome my new column sponsor Mac Surfacing.