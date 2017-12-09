Nuno's disappointment after Wolves stalemate

Chris Coleman's Black Cats fought valiantly for a point despite having Lee Cattermole sent off just past the hour mark.

Wolves produced 23 shots to Sunderland's one but barely forced keeper Robbin Ruiter into a save.

Nuno said: "It is disappointing because it is not the result we wanted but frustration? No, it is part of football.

"Victories are hard to achieve and we work hard to achieve that. The boys did everything. They kept trying. There was only one team looking for the three points.

"But I am not not frustrated and concious that games like this will happen again and we have to find solutions.

"I thought we created enough. The high standards will always be there because we are a team that wants to grow and improve be able to deal with every situation.

"One of them is this, nine players behind the ball, not wanting to play football and we have to deal with that.

"The best way is to control your emotions knowing that the game and your game plan will lead you to the three points.

"I'm not worried about the game plans of opponents. I just want to find solutions for my teams.

"They did not stop us from playing We created chances. On another day things will be different."