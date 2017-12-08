Wolves youngster Niall Ennis signs new deal

Ennis has been at Wolves since the age of seven, but has seen his development hindered by two serious injuries, most recently restricting him to just two appearances on his current loan deal with Shrewsbury Town - who are set to make a decision on his temporary spell.

However, as the 18-year-old steps up his recovery, he's admitted his delight at continuing his association with Wolves.

"I’m happy to sign again and to sign for more years to the club that I’ve been at since I was seven years old - I’m happy to just push on now,” he told the Wolves website.

“My future has been playing on my mind a little bit especially with being injured but I believe in my ability and I’ve got a good relationship with the club.

“They know my quality, I just need to make sure I can push back into things.

“The last year or so has been frustrating for me but that’s in the past now.

“Hopefully, I’m a couple of week away from training - I can’t be thinking about the past, I just want to be pushing on in the present and towards the future.

“If I keep dwelling on the past then that might hold me back - I just need to keep thinking positively.

“It gives you motivation of where you want to be - obviously with where the club’s going, I want to be there as well. The club’s looking good and I just want to be involved in that, definitely.

Niall Ennis Signs New Deal

“It’s a year ago since I played for the first team against Swansea in pre season - that’s football, sometimes there are ups and downs.

“I just need to keep thinking positively and hopefully the fans will learn about me more and more.

“Some people might look at the other players doing well at Wolves and feel disappointed and feel sorry for themselves.

“I’ve been using that as motivation - Connor (Ronan), Bright (Enobakhare) and Morgan (Gibbs-White) are all players that I’ve played with and I can do that as well.

“I use it to spur me on, think positively and hopefully that’s me one day and it should be me one day.

“I believe in myself and people around me do as well, I just need to make sure that I’m there to take my chance."

Whilst the youngster is frustrated with his time on the sidelines due to injury - he's admitted that the experience of his loan spell, no matter how short will stand him in good stead for the future.

"Going to Shrewsbury on loan was something new - I obviously had to back my personality to speak to new players." he said.

“It’s a good learning curve for me because if I do push up to the first team here one day, they will be new players to me as well.

“I’ll have to get used to them and them to me on more of a personal level - it’s only for the good!

“It gave me a taste of being more of a man because obviously I’m growing up and I’m 18 now.

“Here, I’m in a bubble really because I’ve been here since I was seven and it’s like a second home.

“So leaving here makes me appreciate where I’m at as well more and more.

“You only see how good of a position you’re in when you’re not there - Shrewsbury have been good to me as well.

“I’m not sure what the plan is now, my loan is season-long but I just want to get back to getting fit wherever I’m playing whether it’s here at Wolves or if it’s at Shrewsbury.

“I just need to make sure that I’m ready to be playing and enjoying football, and scoring goals.”