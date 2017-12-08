Wolves vs Sunderland: The inside track on the Black Cats

Luke Hatfield spoke with Richard Mennear, sports journalist at the Sunderland Echo to find out a bit more about Chris Coleman's side.

How have Sunderland got on so far this season? It seems to have been a very turbulent year at the Stadium of Light since relegation?

It has been a turbulent few years on and off the pitch and this season has been another bitterly disappointing one.

I don't think anybody expected automatic promotion but even with the relegation hangover and mass changes to the squad, a play-off push wasn't out of the question.

Instead, Sunderland find themselves in another relegation battle.

They have been scoring goals, Lewis Grabban is top scorer with 11. The problem has been at the other end, shipping them for fun and on average two a game.

Injuries and the inability to name a consistent starting XI also not helping.

Simon Grayson was the man in charge at the beginning of the season, but following his sacking and the move to get Chris Coleman, how has the new man in charge taken to the job?

Advertising

Very well.

Chris Coleman has brought with him a fresh wave of optimism and positivity and won his second game in charge at Burton Albion.

A lot of factors went into the home defeat to Reading including losing Paddy McNair in the warm-up and the inexplicable decision by Callum McManaman to put the ball in with his hand.

Sunderland fans are right behind Coleman and hope he will steer them up the table.

Advertising

Is there a feeling of Sunderland being in a false position given the size of the club? and why?

Sunderland is a huge football club with massive potential but they have been struggling badly for a number of years now.

The financial picture is bleak with huge debts meaning they are limited in terms of what they can do in January.

The potential is there though and someone will get the ship steering in the right direction soon, hopefully that is Coleman.

Who are the real danger men Wolves fans should be wary of in the Sunderland ranks?

Aiden McGeady has been out of form in recent weeks but he can score in the blink of an eye.

Lewis Grabban, the top scorer with 11, is the other dangerman to watch out for.

Sunderland are without a host of other first team players.

What kind of system can Wolves expect to face?

Chris Coleman has adopted a 4-1-4-1 system since taking charge, mainly because of the injury situation and the players available to him.

I would expect something similar at Molineux on Saturday.

What have you made of Wolves so far this season?

Very impressive, the league table and stats speak for themselves.

With Wolves already 10 points clear of third place it seems they are heading back to the Premier League.

A patched-up Sunderland side face a very difficult task on Saturday afternoon.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of this Sunderland team?

Sunderland have a reasonable goal record, Lewis Grabban is a real fox in the box and has proved clinical this season.

He is the biggest strength.

Weaknesses include the lack of pace through the spine of the team, Sunderland are vulnerable to counter-attacks.

The static defence and questionable goalkeeping department has also come under heavy scrutiny, neither Robbin Ruiter or Jason Steele have impressed this season.

What's your prediction for the game?

Wolves to win 2-0