Wolves v Sunderland: Club hopeful of staging fixture despite snow forecast

The game (3pm kick-off) has been put into doubt following overnight snow in the city, with more forecast throughout Friday and into Saturday.

A big crowd is expected to watch the Championship leaders take on the Black Cats, but the club must ensure supporter safety in and around the ground to stage the fixture.

Club Statement:

"Following the snowfall in the early hours, and continued forecast for more snow today and also overnight, Wolves can confirm that they will be doing everything possible with the aim that tomorrow’s game against Sunderland (kick off 3pm) can still go ahead.

"Staff and fan volunteers will be working to clear the stadium and ensure that it is a safe environment for what is expected to be a large crowd due at Molineux tomorrow.

"At this stage, advice to fans is to start making plans to arrive as early as possible ahead of the game as the inclement weather will disrupt travel plans and will increase congestion around the stadium. All the normal road closures will be in place."

Nuno's men go into the game four points clear at the top of the Championship, while Chris Coleman's struggler's are joint bottom with Burton Albion.