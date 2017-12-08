Wolves boss Nuno wins manager of the month award

The head coach was rewarded for a perfect November of four victories, which put his side four points clear at the top of the table – and 10 points ahead of third.

And he took the opportunity to show his appreciation to everyone at the club, as well as including his backroom staff and kit man Ron Picken on his award photo.

Nuno said: “It feels good and it means a lot, not only for us, it means a lot for the club, for the squad, for the players, for the fans. It means a lot.

“It’s a deserved award for the work that the club and everybody here has been doing.

“Every person is important, every detail, every help that the player has in the right moment can make him perform better.

“It’s not only we that are here in the photo. Ron, all the staff all the people that work to help us and for the fans.

“We have to think step by step. We prepare tomorrow and we’re ready to play Saturday (against Sunderland), this is how things go.”

Meanwhile Wolves have announced record half season ticket sales.

Almost 3,000 have been sold already with the 12-game half season ticket starting with the visit of Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town on December 23.

That game is nearing a sell-out already and supporters who want a half season ticket are being urged to snap one up before the Ipswich game reaches full capacity.

Tickets for Wolves’ FA Cup third round game against Premier League side Swansea at Molineux have been priced for season ticket holders at £15 for adults and £10 for concessions if they order before Saturday 23. After then prices are the same as for non season ticket holders - £20 for adults and £12 for concessions.

The match will take place on Saturday January 6 at 3pm.

Wolves’ Scottish left wing back Barry Douglas has been nominated for the Championship goal of the month award.

Douglas’ s free-kick in the 4-1 win over Leeds has made the shortlist, alongside goals by Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach against Villa and Cardiff’s Danny Ward versus Nottingham Forest.

It was Douglas’ second goal for the club to go with seven assists so far.