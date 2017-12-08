Wolves boss Nuno: Don't underestimate Sunderland

League leaders Wolves host the 23rd-placed Black Cats at Molineux looking for a seventh consecutive victory.

Wolves have shown no signs of complacency so far – and Nuno wants it to stay that way.

"The worst mistake we could make is to think this game is going to be easy," he said at Friday's pre-match press conference.

"We have to work to achieve what we want – we cannot expect things to happen, we have to make them happen.

"We analyse (Sunderland) not by the position they are in the table, but by the strengths and the weaknesses they have and the way they approach the games.

"We analyse normally the two last games the opponent has.

"In this case we can see it’s different and (Chris) Coleman is trying to put the team in his own idea.

"We know what we’re going to find but what we analyse is the last two games, like every team does."

Nuno was today named as Championship manager of the month for November after overseeing four wins out of four.

"I’m pleased but I consider in football there are no individual prizes," he said. "Everything comes as the result of a lot of people working.

"Every person in this building and every person in this club is important."

Nuno revealed after Monday's 1-0 win at Blues that his players felt they should have played better.

The head coach, who said Romain Saiss is an option for tomorrow's game despite limping off at St Andrew's, is pleased with how vocal his players are.

"We speak a lot, dialogue is a main tool for understanding things and it when you speak you have to listen also," he added.

"They say what they think, what they see, what they find more difficult and it’s up to us to find the solutions.

"The leader is the team. It’s the ‘how’. And everybody knows and has to speak and say, even if he’s not in the team."

Wolves this week announced record half season ticket tales of 2,800.

"We have to thank them immensely for that," Nuno added.

"This is what gives us the joy and happiness, knowing we’re going to play in our stadium and the fans will support us in large numbers."