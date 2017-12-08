Joleon Lescott back with his Wolves family

The pair were at a packed Cleveland Arms on Willenhall Road for a special 'evening with' event.

Lescott spoke about his life in football, which saw him play for England, Manchester City and Everton as well as Albion and Villa.

The central defender came through the ranks at Wolves and made 235 appearances in seven seasons, with both him and Murray starring in the team that beat Sheffield United 3-0 in Cardiff to win promotion to the Premier League in 2003.

The 35-year-old, who is now working at Manchester City in a mentoring role with their loan youngsters, said: "Matt asked me a while ago and I always love speaking to Wolves fans, these people are my football family.

"Being the first major achievement of my career, winning promotion with Wolves was massive for me.

Lescott and Murray celebrate Wolves' play-off semi final win at Reading in 2003

"I look back on my whole Wolves career fondly and Cardiff (in the play-off final) was one of my best days of my career, it was a great occasion.

"I keep in touch with loads of the lads – Matt, Nayls (Lee Naylor), Kenny Miller, I see Denis Irwin now and again, Paul Ince, George Ndah, Michael Oakes, Mark Kennedy is working at Manchester City.

Advertising

"It was special times for me being so young and everyone looked after me enormously."

Another ex-Wolves man Alex Rae is next up at the Cleveland Arms on January 25 with tickets costing £10.

Call 01902 451021 or visit clevelandarms.com to book.