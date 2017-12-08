Former Wolves boss Walter Zenga lands Serie A job with Crotone

The Italian left Wolves just over a year ago and will replace Davide Nicola who resigned this week.

Crotone are 16th in the table, two points ahead of the relegation zone. They finished 17th last season in what was their first ever season in Italy's top flight.

Zenga could be in charge of Sunday's fixture against Sassuolo and reports say he has signed a contract until the end of the season.

Zenga was linked with the Iraq national team job earlier this year but this will be his first job in 13 months.

The 57-year-old has regularly tweeted or posted Instagram messages about Wolves since leaving.

Only last month, after the 5-1 win over Bolton, he said: "I am so happy for Wolves...congratulations guys...you deserve...great memories."