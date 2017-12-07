Menu

Wolves boss Nuno fined by FA

By Tim Spiers | Wolves | Published:

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been fined by the FA for his touchline spat against Bolton last month.

Staff from Wolves and Bolton were involved in a touchline spat (© AMA / Sam Bagnall)

Nuno accepted an FA charge of misconduct and was handed a £2,000 fine.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson accepted the same charge and was given a £3,000 fine.

The bosses clashed after a foul by David Wheater on Diogo Jota just before half time and were both sent to the stands, although Nuno elected to watch the second half from the dressing room.

Nuno apologised for his behaviour after the game, which Wolves won 5-1.

Tim Spiers

By Tim Spiers
@tim_spiers_Star

