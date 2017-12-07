Nuno and Steve Bruce go head-to-head for top gong

Table-topper Nuno Espirito Santo has been nominated for the top boss award – and he is up against Steve Bruce, who spearheaded Villa’s charge into the play-off positions.

Nuno oversaw a perfect month with four league wins out of four against Fulham, Reading, Leeds and Bolton.

Bruce’s Villa, meanwhile, also recorded four league wins with their record only spoiled by a home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. The Midlands pair face competition from Reading’s Jaap Stam and Neil Warnock, of Cardiff City.

A spokesman for Sky Bet hailed Wolves boss Nuno, stating: “The Portuguese has instilled a swashbuckling style at Molineux. Not only did his side win all four games, they did so with ease, scoring at least two goals in every game and managing four and five against Leeds and Bolton, respectively.”

On Bruce, he added: “He excelled in coping with a series of injuries to key players.”