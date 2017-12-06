Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro bags PFA fans' award

Cavaleiro was just one of three Molineux-based players up for the award, with Willy Boly and Barry Douglas also in the running, which is decided by a fan vote.

Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah was another local name in the hat, whilst former Wolves man Leon Clarke and Derby's Matej Vydra rounded off the nominations.

The 24-year-old has been in sparkling form for Nuno's side this season so far, especially in November, scoring a brace against Bolton, as well as in wins over Leeds and Reading.

The Portuguese star's month has also been capped off by his inclusion in the Championship Team of the Month, compiled by WhoScored.com.