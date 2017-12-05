Birmingham City 0 Wolves 0 – player ratings

John Ruddy

Has he stopped smoking his cigar yet? Not a single save to make after 90 minutes of a West Midlands derby away from home – that's a rare thing indeed. Good handling from crosses and quick distribution when required. 6/10

Ryan Bennett

Completely unflappable. He's been there and done this before, many times, and that experience definitely helps on nights like this. Made that slack mistake against Bolton but otherwise he's barely put a foot wrong in a Wolves shirt and is earning a reputation for being solid and reliable. 8/10

Conor Coady

Yet another imperious defensive display from the captain who led by example again and provided excellent cover. He pinged a 50-yard rake to Doherty in the closing minutes and no one batted an eyelid. It's just what he does now. 8/10

Willy Boly

Everyone played their part in this hard-fought victory but Wolves' three centre halves were the backbone behind yet another clean sheet – their 10th this season from 20 matches. Boly has been involved of seven of those from his 11 appearances, which is a good indicator of just how important the Porto man is. His composure is something special (witness him shimmying his way out of the Wolves box when under pressure in the first half) and he looks unbeatable at times. 8/10

Matt Doherty

Mr Consistency kept up his recent high standards with another solid display, particularly defensively. Got forward to good effect on a couple of occasions but his attacking influence lessened as the game went on. 7/10

Romain Saiss

Needed to be a shield in front of the back three and he was exactly that. Certainly not overawed by Blues' physicality – he got stuck in and kept it simple when in possession. 7/10

Alfred N'Diaye

Got the nod over Price for his physical presence and he used it to good effect. But played too many slack passes and was lucky to avoid a red card when he lashed out. 6/10

Barry Douglas

Similar to Doherty, he impressed more in defence than attack after a productive opening 20 minutes when Wolves were on the front foot. 7/10

Ivan Cavaleiro

Again, like the rest of the team he was impressive going forward in the early stages – where he picked up where he left off against Bolton – before his attacking influence waned. So good in the first half at times though and on another day he'd have scored a couple of goals. He's raised his game this season. 7/10

Leo Bonatini

In the right place at the right time to net his 12th goal of the campaign in Wolves' 20th match. How many can he reach? Well on course for 25 at this rate. Linked sublimely with Cavaleiro and Jota at times. 7/10

Diogo Jota

Jota woke up on December 4th a year older...he'll wake up on December 5th looking and feeling another five years older. The 21st birthday boy took an almighty battering here, the footballing equivalent to 12 rounds with Mike Tyson. He was the very clear target for Blues' kick-happy midfielders and defenders, particularly former Wakefield and Worksop Town defender Marc Roberts who seemed to think he was back in the non-leagues trying to kick lumps out of 'the foreign lad'. Roberts should certainly have been sent off for a horror foul on Jota in the first half and then Harley Dean did see red when pushing Jota over following yet more rough treatment. Jota, who was magnificent at times when producing his silky footwork to great effect, must be highly commended for not rising to the bait – or shying away. 8/10

Substitutes

Helder Costa (for Cavaleiro, 60)

The positive – used his pace to get in great positions on a couple of occasions. The negative – his end product was dreadfully wasteful. Should have scored when clean through but strangely decided to round a keeper who'd already committed himself to the dive instead of chipping it over him. Also gave the ball away when well placed. A drop below his recent cameos. 5/10

Jack Price (for Bonatini, 75)

Nothing outlandish from Price who helped bring some calmness to Wolves' midfield when they were having a bad spell. 6/10

Bright Enobakhare (for Saiss, 80)

A pleasingly sensible 10 minutes from Enobakhare who helped Wolves see the game out. 6/10

Subs not used: Norris, Batth, Miranda, Vinagre.