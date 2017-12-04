Wolves play Swansea in FA Cup

Brendan Rogers' Swans are currently bottom of the top flight and the tie will be played on the weekend of January 6.

It's the fifth draw in a row that Wolves have been drawn against Premier League opposition.

Wolves reached the fifth round of last season's competition, memorably winning away at Premier League sides Stoke City and Liverpool before losing 2-0 at home to Chelsea in the fifth round.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team enjoyed a productive run in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, winning through three rounds of the competition for the first time in 22 years.

They didn't concede a goal in any of their four games and lost to Premier League leaders Manchester City on penalties at the Etihad after a 0-0 draw.

Nuno has already stated he'll play fringe players in the FA Cup, as he did in the Carabao Cup.