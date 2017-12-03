Nuno: Wolves earned their stroke of luck

The likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Leo Bonatini, Willy Boly and John Ruddy have impressed massively so far this term.

They have a huge derby game tonight against Birmingham, whose boss Steve Cotterill feels Wolves’ summer recruitment was ‘pretty easy when you know the players you are going to be plucking from Portugal’.

In response to that claim, Nuno said: “We did well, we work well, we prepare ourselves well and play well – we decide well. Fortunately, the players came in and adapted well.

“Bit of luck, but nothing comes without good work and good planning.

“Not only the technical staff that came, but the people that were here before, there’s a lot of people in this building working and the credit goes to them.”

Wolves will be without record signing Neves tonight as he is suspended due to picking up five yellow cards this campaign.

Alfred N’Diaye or Jack Price will come in for him.

“We have good options, players who have been working hard and waiting for their chance,” said Nuno.

“We are fully confident that they are going to do their tasks.”

Wolves are in a rich vein of form going into the match – five Championship wins in a row.

When asked whether he has been surprised by how well his side has gelled, Nuno said: “We deal with the present – and the present is Birmingham.

“The word is not surprised, the word is pleased. I am pleased – we are pleased – with the work the players have been doing since day one.

“We still have a long way to go as it is not perfect, not done yet.”

On if there any fresh injury worries going into the encounter, Nuno added: “Fortunately, we are OK. It has been a long week of work but everyone is healthy.”