Wolves ready for derby challenge, says Nuno

Wolves are the favourites as they are top of the Championship, while Blues are 21st.

It will be the first game at St Andrew’s for the likes of Diogo Jota and Willy Boly, and Nuno knows they will not take the game lightly.

“Of course they understand. They go to the supermarket, they go to the grocery (store), and the people that work there say ‘come on, Wolves ay we’,” said Nuno.

“I have been involved in many derbies, in different countries and regions.

“Monday is special and you have to deal with your emotions.

“It’s a derby, we cannot forget that – derbies are different. We look at Birmingham as a good team – a tough team.

“It is a derby and we have to deal, and the best way to deal is to take care of your emotions.

“Taking care of your emotions during the game is the most important – dealing with our emotions but never stop playing, always going for the win.”