Wolves boss Nuno accepts FA improper conduct charge

Nuno and Trotters chief Phil Parkinson had a heated row in the first half following a heavy tackle from David Wheater on Diogo Jota.

Both managers were sent off for the remainder of the game, which Wolves won 5-1.

Nuno had until Monday to respond to an improper conduct charge, and he said: "The issue is finished. I was charged, finished.

"There was a communication, I signed the paper, the document, it's finished."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUcGdfQhLt4

"I was sorry for my behaviour but it was because my player, Jota in that case, the tackle was very hard on him.

"I think the referees should protect the players."

The FA will now decide his punishment – and for such incidents it is usually a fine, or in extreme cases, a touchline ban.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Nuno was also asked at today's press conference if he is looking to make any new signings in January.

He said: "I always say, first, take care of what you have and then think of the other things.

"We are very happy with the squad that we have.

"To come to Wolves, players have to bring something different and increase the quality."

And on speculation linking them with a move for striker Lewis Grabban, Nuno added: "I only speak about Wolves players."