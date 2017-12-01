Phil Ofosu-Ayeh still some way off Wolves return

The 26-year-old full-back joined on a free transfer in the summer – after his departure from German side Eintracht Braunschweig – but is yet to play for the club due to an ankle injury.

It was thought last month that he could return before the end of the year, but his recovery programme has not gone as planned.

Nuno hinted the club may have to cut their losses if the situation does not take an upturn soon, and said: “It’s tough.

“The programme that is being done with him is trying to increase his load of running. But he still has pain.

“We have to be very cautious, not only because of this particular injury, but the way that Phil – for the last year – has struggled.

“He needs to settle down and solve, definitely, the problems that he has.

“Then we have to make a decision.”

Ofosu-Ayeh’s injury woes are reminiscent of those of Portuguese left-back Silvio last season.

The Portuguese made a handful appearances towards the end of the campaign, but was released in the summer and remains a free agent.

Ofosu-Ayeh underwent ankle surgery in early September. Born in Germany, he represents Ghana and has one cap for them.

Nuno insists Ofosu-Ayeh remains in good spirits despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“He’s very positive, it’s not easy to come every day, knowing that you (are not playing),” added Nuno.

“He has been embraced by his team-mates, they understand his situation and help him through the process.”