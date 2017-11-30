Menu

E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 60: Let's talk about Saiss baby

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Nathan Judah and Tim Spiers offer up the latest episode of the E&S Wolves Podcast.

Let's talk about Saiss baby

The pair look ahead at Wolves' clash with Blues this weekend and debate who will replace the suspended Ruben Neves.

As always, the ever popular 'Massive in' segment and 'Abuse of the Week' also make the cut.

Each week the duo along with Luke Hatfield will bring you the very latest news, views and gossip straight out of Molineux.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @wolvespoddy with all your burning questions

Wolves Football Sport Podcast
