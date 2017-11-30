Blues boss: Wolves' Portuguese recruitment 'easy'

Wolves signed Portuguese players Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Roderick Miranda and Ruben Vinagre in the summer, tripling the club's Portuguese contingent with Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa already at the club.

The results have been instant with the new signings all making considerable contributions in the opening months of the season.

Cotterill, when comparing Wolves with former Championship title winners Fulham (2001) and Reading (2006) said: "As I’ve always said if you’ve got a way of playing and a team spirit, the way of playing can be whatever you the coach or the manager decides what it is going to be.

"If you look at those three teams, they all had it and that’s a huge thing for me.

"They were recruited to play in those systems. Tigana did the same, Nuno has done the same at Wolves.

"He's recruited for that 3-4-3. It's pretty easy when you know the players you are going to be plucking from Portugal.

"The system that they’re playing now will be nothing new to any of those players.

"Obviously if you were the English boys that are in there that have survived the big change around have done very well to adapt to it."

Advertising

Wolves make the short trip to St Andrew's on Monday looking to extend their run of consecutive victories to six.

Blues are struggling down in 22nd and Cotterill, who recently replaced the sacked Harry Redknapp, said: "We will treat Wolves with the respect they deserve - but hopefully not too much on Monday night.

"Whatever game I am involved in I want a win – at home on Monday night will be no different.

"It’s nice to win at home because that’s where the majority of your supporters are."

When asked if Wolves had any weakness he replied: "Maybe. They’ve also got plenty of strengths as well. We have to try and identify anything you can go on. One thing is for sure I wouldn’t tell anybody if I had found one.

"But they are a good team and they will get the full respect off us. They’ll be doing exactly the same as us this week trying to identify our strengths and weaknesses."