Karl Henry: "I didn't realise how good Wolves were"

Wolves hammered Bolton 5-1 at Molineux on Saturday with goals from Willy Boly, Leo Bonatini, Ivan Cavaleiro (2) and Diogo Jota.

Henry was making his second return to his former club after leaving to join QPR in 2013 and was booed by a small section of Wolves fans.

It certainly wasn't a game the Ashmore Park-born midfielder enjoyed.

"Some of the goals were slightly farcical, however we were outclassed on the day," he told the Bolton News.

"Wolves can do that to teams and they will continue to do that to teams in this league.

"I had seen bits of Wolves and heard how great they are and I am guilty of not realising how good they are – they were better than I thought.

"Their movement and quality were very good and they pulled us apart and pulled us around."

Bolton's results have considerably improved since Henry's arrival on a free transfer in September and he is hopeful they can recover from Saturday's thrashing.

"We’ve got good results against teams who are nowhere near the quality of Wolves," Henry added.

"I would like to think we’ve been playing quite well - until Saturday we’d been on a really good run.

"We were seven games unbeaten and of those seven, we’d taken the lead in six of them and conceded late goals in four of those to take draws so we were frustrated not to have taken more points.

"When I got here, Bolton had taken two points from 10 games and looked well out of it.

"We needed to go on a run and luckily we did. Now I think we’re capable of going on another run.

"We’ve got enough to be okay. We’ve got some experienced players and all we can do is dig deep and try to take as many points as possible."