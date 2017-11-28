Sylvan Ebanks-Blake's delight for Wolves

The 31-year-old spent five years with Wolves, scoring 64 goals and becoming a firm fans’ favourite.

Indeed, supporters sang his name at Molineux on Saturday when news filtered through that he had scored twice for Rob Edwards’ Telford in their 4-2 FA Trophy victory over Droylsden.

And Ebanks-Blake, who has experienced differing fortunes with Ipswich, Preston, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury since leaving Wolves in 2013, still keeps a close eye on how his former club are doing.

"I have got a great affiliation with Wolves," he said.

"It's a club that is very, very close to my heart – as everyone knows.

"The fans were great with me there, I try to get down (to Molineux) when I can.

"They are doing really well this season so I am delighted all-round."

Celebrating Wolves' promotion to the Premier League in 2009

Ebanks-Blake and Edwards were former team mates at Molineux and the striker trained with Telford last month before officially signing at New Bucks Head last week.

He was Wolves’ top scorer in their 2008/09 Championship title-winning campaign with 25 goals, including the strike that earned Wolves promotion when they beat QPR 1-0 at Molineux.

After notching two on his Telford debut Ebanks-Blake wants to find the net regularly for his new club.

"The club are helping me and hopefully I can help the club," he added.

"I am delighted to have started this way because it gives everyone confidence that I am coming here to do a proper job – I’m not just coming here to wind down my career.

"It's a great start and I am delighted with that.

"(The plan is) keep playing games, keep getting match fit – and keep trying to knock them in and win games, more importantly."