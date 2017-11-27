John Ruddy: Wolves squad best I've played in

The 31-year-old has played every minute of Wolves' league campaign so far including Saturday's 5-1 thumping of Bolton which maintained a four-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Ruddy previously played in the Premier League with Norwich but he believes Nuno Espirito Santo's squad is superior.

"This is the best squad I've been involved, the individual quality of the players, the togetherness of the team – it is superb," he said.

"The way we are performing on the pitch is there for everyone to see

"The quality shows itself on the pitch. We have a way of playing, the manager has a style he wants to adapt every game and we are doing that and as long as we stick to our beliefs and way of playing, it is up to other teams to stop us."

Ruddy has kept nine clean sheets so far, more than any goalkeeper in the division.

He's been one of Wolves' most impressive performers but has still spent long spells able to sit back and watch Wolves in full flow.

"I enjoy watching us," he said. "It is really nice. It must be great for the fans to come here week in and week out and see the performances we have been putting in.

"It is brilliant to be involved in (but) there is still a long way to go. We've got a tough period coming up of thick and fast games.

"Christmas is always difficult, then you go into the New Year and if you've got the momentum going into the New Year, then it's great.

"But we've got a long way to go until the next opportunity to have a break and recharge the batteries.

"The management, I'm sure, will keep managing our recovery in the right way and we will be ready to go for Birmingham."