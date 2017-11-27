Former Wolves and Shrewsbury Town star Dave Edwards to release book

But it all began in Shropshire for ex-Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards, who was just a "farm boy" in Shrewsbury when he first kicked a ball.

Now, the 31-year-old has put pen to paper to document his story and road in his new book 'Dave Edwards: Living My Dream'.

It's been praised by some of the game's greats, with Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale hailing it "a great read".

All proceeds from the book sales, which is available to pre-order now ahead of a December release, will go to the Shrewsbury-based Little Rascals Foundation.

Edwards, who recently left Molineux for Reading after nine years, said: “Being a footballer is a privileged existence – it is one I have never taken for granted and one which has given me some unbelievable experiences.

“Hopefully this book will give people an insight into what it means for a farm boy from Shrewsbury to follow his dream, making it both to the Premier League and being part of a Wales squad which reached the semi-finals at their first major tournament in 58 years.”

The footballer, from Pontesbury, started his career in the youth set-up at Shrewsbury Town in 1996 where he made more than 100 appearances before being snapped up by Mick McCarthy.

Living My Dream is described as a "frank and fascinating story" – outlining what it took for Edwards to achieve his life's ambition.

It describes how his dedication and commitment to the game he loves has enabled him to enjoy a successful 16-year career, spanning the top five English divisions from the Conference to the Premier League.

Bale, who played with Edwards at the Euro 2016 competition in France last year, is among the footballers to back the book.

He said: "A fantastic behind-the-scenes insight of what it was like in the Welsh camp at Euro 2016. A special time and a great read."

Woven into the story of his club career, Living My Dream is also a behind-the-scenes account of Dave's brave fight back, after a serious injury in January 2016, to make the starting line-up in Wales' opening game in Bordeaux at that summer's European Championships.

He is the first player from the Welsh squad to reveal just what it was like for a player cocooned inside the team bubble at the Euros. He reveals how the Welsh players thrived and forged an untouchable team spirit.

It tells the story of a family man, who feels fortunate and privileged to have enjoyed the career he has – a "fascinating" insight into the day-to-day life of a professional footballer, according to England goalkeeper Joe Hart and "best mate", who wrote the book's Foreword.

Hart said: "Dave Edwards has been one of my best mates in football, all the way through my career ,and this book offers some great behind-the-scenes insight into what it is like for a player at a major tournament, and some of the secrets behind Wales’ spectacular success.

"A fascinating look at the journey made by all of us who set out as young kids with the dream of one day becoming a professional footballer and all the obstacles which crop up along the way."

The book has been written by Wolves' head of media Paul Berry and is set to be released by Welsh publisher St David's Press in December.

To pre-order a copy or for more information go to www.ashleydrake.cymru