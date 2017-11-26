Wolves Fans' Verdict v Bolton: "Complete domination"

Rob Cartwright

What's your verdict on the match? The curse of November has been well and truly exorcised..."in Nuno we trust".

Bolton were a little bit like watching Wolves of last season. They tried to pass the ball around but were one-paced with nothing up front and lacked any real quality.

How times have changed for us.

Another comfortable win, with flashes of excellence that had you on the edge of your seat. Knowing that a goal is a real possibility each time we go forward is a great feeling. Expect the 'sold out' signs to be a regular feature from now on.

In reality, Wolves didn’t need to get out of third gear in this game. Not a bad thing, as I was expecting a few tired legs to be rested for this one. No signs of fatigue when you’re winning though eh?

I was pleased to see the players still going for more goals as the clock wound down. A few times this season, I felt we could have scored more. Thank you for saving that for Bolton (fans from the 1990s will fully appreciate that).

It’s also become clear that we have players on the bench who when called upon can slot in and maintain the game plan seamlessly. It is only when Bonatini is subbed that it makes a material difference to the shape of the team.

Who played well – and who didn't impress? No one was at their best, with no one having a poor game either. We were comfortable in this game from the first goal.

There was lots of individual skill to note with John Ruddy even getting involved with a wonderful pass to Jota for the fifth goal. It’s a fact that our goalkeeper made a pass better than anything the whole Bolton team could manage all game.

The fabulous corner, for the first goal, taken by Douglas is just routine now!

Neves' pass with outside of his foot to Jota, who set up Bonatini for the second, was sublime. Jota became provider with a defence splitting ball to Saiss who was fouled for the penalty.

Cavaleiro was my man of the match for the second time this week. He is full of confidence and self belief when in possession. His second goal was brilliant. He is a match winner who is now showing us why Wolves signed him up permanently last year.

So that’s November done and dusted – four games, four wins. I suppose that will do!

Natalie Wood

What's your verdict on the match? Wolves are just a delight to watch at the moment. Yesterday we just looked a class above Bolton from start to finish, it felt a comfortable and confident win all round.

The first couple of minutes were a bit unsettled with Coady making a very rare mistake to almost help Bolton take the lead but after that it was all Wolves. What is so refreshing and exciting to watch this year is how we move the ball, we are never looking for the 'easy' pass, we are always looking to move the ball forward and quickly.

Some of the passes yesterday from Neves in particular were excellent, perhaps the best one being the ball through to Jota for our second goal.

I sit just behind the Wolves dug out and pretty much every game the opposition bench come storming over towards the Wolves bench – I’m not sure what Nuno says to them but it seems to drive every team mad!

Bit of a strange game for him to get sent to the stand with us in such control. I'm not sure why they all lost control over one bad tackle but I suppose at least he is passionate, unlike certain past managers.

Second half started the same as the first finished, it looked a bit like a training game at some points. After the third goal it felt like game over but a silly mistake by Bennett passing the ball straight into danger gifted Bolton a lifeline.

Wolves are really confident on the ball which of course is great but these little glimmers of complacency make me slightly anxious! For a couple of minutes you felt the fans get a bit nervous and I had a quiet voice in my head reminding me of Bolton at home last season.

But we are different to last year, the team composed them selves again and took back control. They could have played it safe for the last few minutes and shut up shop but instead they kept pushing forward, always looking for opportunities to score.

The fourth goal completely summed up the confidence Cavaleiro has at the moment, it is great to really see him become the player we all expected him to be. Again after the fourth you would think they would start slowing it down, playing the cloak down but instead Ruddy made a perfect through ball straight to Jota who finished so coolly.

The Molineux atmosphere last year was toxic but yesterday is was the fortress it could be. It is so great to see the crowds back at the ground to see another three points. We are playing the best football I have ever seen at wolves and I just can’t wait for the next one already!!

Who played well – and who didn't impress? One player that I think is making a big difference the past few games is Barry Douglas.

After season upon season of wasted opportunities from set pieces and corners hitting the first man every single time, it is great to finally have a true set piece specialist.

The first goal was another superb corner by Douglas that just placed the ball in the perfect position for Wily Boly who finished very well.

Russ Evers

What's your verdict on the match? Yet another team who we simply rode over and punished – and all the better for it being the second side in a week that Wolves fans of a certain vintage dislike almost as much as the three Birmingham teams!

In recent seasons we would have been wary about playing a side containing a few of our former players but this time the performance showed us all why they are ex players and not part of the current set up.

The first half was even more one sided than the Leeds game and again the only surprise was the margin was only two goals.

Indeed the only thing of parity during the first half was the level of support from the South Bank, North Bank and the Steve Bull stand.

Who played well – and who didn't impress? Another great team performance on the pitch and in the stands with the only blemish being the one game suspension for Neves following his latest yellow card.

Shame it was cold yesterday as the national media and the so-called experts keep telling us our lot can't do it in the cold, ha ha ha!

Chris Hughes

What's your verdict on the match? November curse? What November curse? Four games, four wins. This is Nunovember and there is surely a manager of the month award on its way to our master tactician for a perfect month containing 13 goals scored and only two conceded.

Could there be a better week than rattling in nine goals against Dirty Leeds and then those Wanderers wannabes from up north?

For those fans of my generation there’s a horrible memory of Steve Bull sat, teary-eyed, on the Burnden Park pitch after an extra-time defeat in the play-offs of 1995 when John McGinlay, having received only a booking for punching David Kelly in the face, had scored the winning goal for Bolton. It still hurts all these years later and isn’t helped by Bolton rolling him out at half time every time we visit as a reminder. Those memories make days like this even sweeter.

Where to start with the performance? It feels like I could just copy and paste Wednesday night’s verdict for Saturday as we exuded, yet again, complete dominance of our opposition. We were too fast, too skilled, too strong and too hungry for Bolton.

Our goals were again so varied that it’s hard to see how a team will stop us. Another wonderful set-piece delivery from Douglas to create Boly’s opener, a sublime pass from Neves to set Jota free to create Bonatini’s second, a penalty for the third, a great move and a cracking finish from outside the box from Cav for the fourth, then route one for the fifth with a beautifully hit long pass from Ruddy to set Jota off on a run to goal.

Simply put, we have so many ways to hurt teams that it will be disappointing if we fail to score two or more goals every time we go out on to the pitch. Couple that with another strong defensive performance, which was blotted only because of Bennett’s error when we were in possession, and it’s also hard to see how teams will score goals against us.

Bolton tried, as many others have before and likely will again, to unsettle us with some rough and tumble challenges but we took it in our stride again and kept working hard. That early-season experience against Cardiff seems to have taught this squad what this division can be like and we’ve toughened up and learned how to take it and deal it out back.

Jota, our most talented player, takes kick after kick but keeps on getting up, dusting himself down, and going about his business of making opponents look stupid.

We’ve dispelled the myth that the foreigners won’t handle the tough tactics. We’ve dispelled the myth that they won’t be able to perform in the tough Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule. Now, by smashing in nine goals in the cold November temperatures, we’ve surely dispelled the myth that they won’t like it when the cold weather arrives.

Steve Bruce warned it’s a long winter. He’s right. And I, along with many others, am looking forward to every single game of it!

Adam Virgo

What's your verdict on the match? Coldest game of the season by a mile, we scored five goals and gained another three points but our players will apparently struggle when it’s cold and won’t be able to cope, obviously.

A month that has given us nightmares in previous seasons has been the complete opposite under Nuno. These so called 'bad records' we have are just getting swept away by Nuno and the players, long may it continue.

Felt like we were in complete control of the game apart from a minor blip once they scored which was down to a lapse in concentration. A little bit frustrating as a clean sheet would have been thoroughly deserved. Maybe we just wanted to give Bolton some false hope so they attacked us more meaning we could keep scoring with ease.

Every team has a player that loves snapping at Jota, he always just gets up and carries on with the game though. Understandably from Nuno’s point of view it’s annoying as he wants to protect his players and he prides on the way his teams play so much.

Obviously he had a few words to say to Phil Parkinson after the challenge, I’d imagine something along the lines of "what’s a Bolton?" or "there’s only one famous Wanderers".

Who played well – and who didn't impress? Ivan Cavaleiro man of the match for me and probably for most fans who saw the game. Consistency has been his biggest downfall since he’s joined us but in his last three games he has been on fire, four goals in that time and he’s playing unbelievable.

In the space of a week he’s sent a few players for hotdogs, adding a Bolton player to that list after his second goal which was exquisite. He looks like a world beater at the moment, caused plenty of problems down the right hand side and hopefully he carries his fine form into the Blues game.

Ruben Neves deserves a mention for the pass alone which led to Bonatini’s goal. You won’t find many passes better than that in world football this weekend, to think he’s only 20 and the ability he possesses, just like Jota, is incredible. Bit gutting for him that Neves is banned for the Blues game but no doubt that Price or N’Diaye will be able to step in and do well. Whoever plays, we’ll all trust Nuno’s judgment.

Diogo Jota gets a mention in this section near enough every game which tells you how good he’s been for us this season. His chip over Alnwick to set up Bonatini was delightful. He’s so calm and composed in front of goal but when John Ruddy is getting assists you just know the game is a bit too easy.

There are three things guaranteed in life, death, taxes and Barry Douglas being involved in goals. It’s weird to think that at the start of the season we weren’t great at attacking set pieces but we couldn’t defend them for our lives either. Now, we look solid defensively from them and going forward it feels like we’re going to score every time.

Clearly the work on the training ground has paid off and Douglas’ delivery, along with Cavaleiro’s at times just keeps getting better. If you put it in the right area then no one is going to beat big Willy in the air, the opposition is probably scared of challenging him though, understandably.