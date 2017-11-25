Wolves can get better, says excited Conor Coady

Coady has been a stand-out performer this term for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who are four points clear at the top of the Championship ahead of today’s clash with Bolton.

The midfielder-turned-defender, aged 25, has been skipper recently as well and said: “It is a great place to play football, no matter what.

“It is very exciting, it is an exciting club – a fantastic club. It’s a club that is huge and it needs to be doing things like this and playing football like we are doing.

“We can’t sit and rest on what has been done though, this is only a platform of what we want to do – we want to keep moving forward. Things are going well at the minute and we just need to keep going.

“We are taking it a game at a time and we just need to keep performing, keep playing well. We are improving, getting better, and it is about improving with every single game.”

Coady insists Nuno is a very thorough boss, always looking to help is players.

“He is very switched-on, he helps the boys every single day,” he said.

“Him and his staff have been fantastic since they have come in and they have helped everybody. We just want to keep learning off him, keep improving.

“The manager came in at the start of the season and implemented his own ideas, what he wanted from the boys.

“It is the type of football that we want to be playing.

“We don’t go away from that, it’s something we want to stick to – whether things are going well or going badly.”

He added: “This division is full of fantastic teams, anyone can beat anyone.

“We know that from previous seasons and there are a lot of players in this team that have played in this division for a long, long time – and they know how tough it is.

“We are trying to take that experience to help everybody who has come in.”