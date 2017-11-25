Menu

Wolves 5 Bolton 1: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Tim Spiers spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves' 5-1 demolition of Bolton at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson were both sent to the stands as Wolves brushed aside Bolton at Molineux.

They took an early lead when Willy Boly headed home Barry Douglas' corner and within half an hour it was 2-0 when Leo Bonatini headed home after great work from Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.

Then both Nuno Espirito Santo and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson were sent to the stands just before half time for arguing after David Wheater fouled Jota.

But Wolves' dominance was unaffected and they made it 3-0 via Ivan Cavaleiro's penalty, with the same playing curling home a fourth late on after Bolton netted a consolation through Will Buckley. Diogo Jota rounded off the scoring with a fifth after a great John Ruddy pass.

