Wolves 5 Bolton 1 – Report

Nuno Espirito Santo and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson were both sent to the stands as Wolves brushed aside Bolton at Molineux.

They took an early lead when Willy Boly headed home Barry Douglas' corner and within half an hour it was 2-0 when Leo Bonatini headed home after great work from Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.

Then both Nuno Espirito Santo and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson were sent to the stands just before half time for arguing after David Wheater fouled Jota.

But Wolves' dominance was unaffected and they made it 3-0 via Ivan Cavaleiro's penalty, with the same playing curling home a fourth late on after Bolton netted a consolation through Will Buckley. Diogo Jota rounded off the scoring with a fifth after a great John Ruddy pass.

Analysis

Before this month began Wolves hadn't won a Championship match in November since 2008.

Their record in second tier matches since then read 'played 19, won 0, drawn 7, lost 12', writes Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers at Molineux.

Wolves aren't really "Wolves" though these days are they?

Under Nuno – in Nunovember – they've played four games, won all four, scored 13 goals and conceded only two.

Any slight trepidation about this match (Bolton being a bit of a bogey team and having gone unbeaten in seven) evaporated inside the first half an hour when Wolves went 2-0 up and never thereafter looking in any danger of not winning.

They were a class above the Trotters whose task was merely to try and keep the score down, which they were managing until the final eight minutes when sumptuous finishing from Ivan Cavaleiro and Diogo Jota exerted Wolves' utter dominance.

Wolves had barely had to break out of second gear – they moved forward at will with the aforementioned Portuguese forwards on great form and always looking like they had something special in them.

Wolves duly won their eighth game out of nine – and their fifth in a row – to move seven points clear of second placed Cardiff who play on Sunday.

Their lead is a substantial one and it's going to take a major dip in form for that gap to be closed. On current form they look unbeatable and with games against other strugglers Blues and Sunderland to come, that lead is more likely to be extended if anything.

Successive home wins of 4-1 and 5-1 and a lead of seven points...Wolves are in dreamland.

Match report

Unsurprisingly, Nuno named the same XI that had beaten Leeds 4-1 on Wednesday. There was only one changes on the bench, with Roderick Miranda dropping out and Ruben Vinagre coming in.

Bolton named no fewer than four ex-Wolves men in their squad. Ex-captain Karl Henry, right back Mark Little and one-time loanee David Wheater all started, while Adam Le Fondre was named among the substitutes.

The visitors arrived at Molineux unbeaten in seven matches and started in confident mood. Indeed within 60 seconds they should have taken the lead – Conor Coady carelessly conceded possession in his own box but Josh Vela's cut-back didn't reach the unmarked Gary Madine, with John Ruddy claiming.

Madine then headed Vela's free kick menacingly goalwards as Bolton made the better start, but they soon paid for not taking two presentable chances.

It took Wolves only 13 minutes to break the deadlock and when it came it was breathtakingly simple, with Barry Douglas providing his seventh assist of the season when sending a corner onto Willy Boly's head and he did the rest.

Four minutes later the same combination almost yielded a second when Douglas whipped in a free kick this time and Boly's effort was saved, before follow-ups were blocked.

If the first goal was industrial then the second was artistry. Ruben Neves released Jota with a pass to die for...Jota beat the keeper and Bonatini finished it off, heading over the line.

Thereafter Wolves couldn't have been more comfortable if they were wearing slippers and playing on a pitch of feathers.

But in the final minutes of the half the contest became needlessly tetchy...and both head coaches paid the price.

A running battle between Jota and David Wheater culminated in the Bolton man crashing through the back of Jota – both benches went up, Phil Parkinson erupted and had to be held back from confronting Nuno and after an ensuing melee that saw security staff wade in, Parkinson and Nuno were sent to the stands.

After 15 minutes to calm down the second half started a more sedate pace and Wolves were in control without seriously testing keeper Alnwick.

Some careless defending allowed Bonatini to crack a shot away from close range but it was brilliantly blocked.

In the absence of much goalmouth action the home fans entertained themselves, singing about Nuno's whereabouts and asking for a wave, but the head coach's location remained unknown.

And then on 62 minutes Wolves sealed the points. Saiss was taken out in the box for a clear penalty, which was clinically despatched by Cavaleiro for his third goal in three games.

A procession should have followed but Wolves sloppily allowed Will Buckley to reach a through ball and poke past Ruddy for a consolation with 15 minutes to go, shortly after substitute Helder Costa had almost made it 4-0 with a low shot well saved by Alnwick.

But normality resumed eight minutes from time when Cavaleiro scored again, taking Costa's pass and curling beautifully past the keeper.

And there was time for a fifth when Ruddy superbly cleared into the rampaging Jota's path – there was never any doubt he'd beat Alnwick when racing through, and he duly did.

The home fans sang gleefully for the rest of the match – they're getting used to this.

Key moments

1 – Josh Vela dispossesses Conor Coady in the Wolves box and can square to Gary Madine for a tap-in, but his pull-back is claimed by John Ruddy.

13 – GOAL – Barry Douglas whips in an inswinging corner and WILLY BOLY heads past the keeper.

17 – Almost 2-0 as Boly meets another set piece, this time a free kick, but sees keeper Ben Alnwick save his header and then follow-ups from Romain Saiss and Diogo Jota are blocked.

26 – GOAL – Ruben Neves sends a delicious ball over the top for Diogo Jota who lifts the ball over the onrushing keeper and LEO BONATINI heads into the net.

45 – Both Nuno and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson are sent to the stands after an argument following a David Wheater foul on Jota.

62 – GOAL – Romain Saiss is fouled as he's about to pull the trigger in the box. IVAN CAVALEIRO steps up and slots home the resulting penalty.

75 – GOAL – WILL BUCKLEY gets his toe on a through ball and pokes past John Ruddy.

82 – GOAL – Keeper Alnwick shanks a clearance, Helder Costa has the presence of mind to play to IVAN CAVALEIRO who puts a defender on his backside before finding the top corner from 15 yards

87 – GOAL – Brilliant play from John Ruddy who quickly releases DIOGO JOTA and he races clear of the defence before beating Alnwick easily.

Line ups

Wolves (3-4-3): John Ruddy; Bennett, Coady (c), Boly; Doherty (Vinagre, 88), Saiss, Neves, Douglas; Cavaleiro (N'Diaye, 85), Bonatini (Costa, 72), Jota. Subs: Norris, Batth, Price, Enobakhare.

Goals: Boly (13), Bonatini (26), Cavaleiro (62, 82), Jota (87)

Bolton (4-2-3-1): Alnwick; Little, Beevers, Wheater, Robinson; Henry, Pratley (c) (Le Fondre, 78); Ameobi (Noone, 63), Vela, Armstrong (Buckley, 63); Madine. Subs: Howard, Burke, Darby, Cullen.

Goal: Buckley (75)

Attendance: 27,894 (821 Bolton fans)

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)

League position

1st (44 points from 19 matches)