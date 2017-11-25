Steve Bull: No chance of Wolves getting carried away under Nuno

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen said he believes we will get automatically promoted after the 4-1 win against them on Wednesday night and they are great comments, but there is still a long way to go, writes Steve Bull.

The comments coming in are fantastic and so is the position, especially after the past couple of seasons, but Nuno will not get carried away – or let any of the players get ahead of themselves.

The mantra is that they are taking it one game at a time and all of the players are buying into Nuno’s philosophy.

They are full of confidence, and that is all down to the manager – previous managers didn’t seem to know how to get the best out of the group of players.

He wants fast, rapid football – Nuno has a clear game plan and and knows how to get every single one of his players performing at a high level. Even those who are not in the team at the moment, they do not seem to be whining or complaining.

They are enjoying themselves, working hard and they will get their chance – everyone has had a fair crack of the whip so far.

The whole team is pulling together – it is a unit, no egos, working together as one as they look to meet their target of getting promoted.

Wolves went into today’s game against Bolton on 41 points, while they were on 43 at this stage on their way to promotion in the 2008/09 campaign.

For me, there is no comparison between the two sides. This team is completely different to any other I have seen at Molineux for years – I don’t think I have seen them go route one once.

Meanwhile, former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has signed for non-league side AFC Telford United.

He has got to get his head down and get going again. Sylvan was a very good player for us and he will have one thing on his mind, to prove himself again and put himself in the shop window.

National League North is a demanding league, physical. It is a different challenge for him but he will be used to that physicality by now and I hope that he does well for Rob Edwards’ side.

Finally, I will be at the Mount Hotel festive market in Tettenhall from noon tomorrow, where you can get your hands on one of my 2018 calendars and get it signed.