Nuno appreciates rivals’ admiration of Wolves

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Nuno Espirito Santo insists he appreciates kind comments from fellow Championship bosses about Wolves, but stated: “It doesn’t get me distracted.”

Nuno Espirito Santo

Leeds United chief Thomas Christiansen is the latest to have backed Wolves for automatic promotion – after his side were beaten 4-1 by Nuno’s men on Wednesday night.

Villa manager Steve Bruce and Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky have also heaped praise on the pace-setters this term, and Nuno said: “I don’t ignore the words that are said by my colleagues of the job.

"I appreciate and I thank them, but it doesn’t get me distracted.

“We know what we have to do – it is step by step.”

Wolves are taking on second bottom Bolton Wanderers at Molineux today.

“Two days between games is short, in terms of recovery for the players,” said Nuno.

“But the players are giving good answers and they know what to do.

“The credit goes to the players for the way they have been working and preparing themselves.”

He added: “We are at Molineux. With our fans behind the team, there is no better place.”

