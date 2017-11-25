Johnny Phillips: Only one side has answers just now

Nuno Espirito Santo has always rightly stressed that it is about what his team does – that is key for any coach. But as observers, supporters should be looking at what else is out there.

There are no unknowns with this team any more. They have shown their cards and it is as strong a hand as the Molineux regulars have seen in many years.

Time and again Nuno’s side have shown how well equipped they are to defeat what is put in front of them.

Stepping into the opposition’s shoes, this week alone has seen managers left aghast as their preparations have been undone.

The opening goal against Leeds came from wing-back Barry Douglas, who delivered a deadly free-kick from the right.

That was not an unlikely source. The Scot spends plenty of time at the end of training sessions working on his set pieces alongside Ruben Neves.

But it is another layer of distraction when setting up against a team that has so many attacking options.

The previous goal Wolves scored was the second at Reading last Saturday, which came from the other wing-back Matt Docherty.

Nuno Espirito Santo

How he ended up in such an advanced position with Wolves defending a slender lead in the closing minutes is anyone’s guess, but it was another fine effort. Docherty again showed what he is about going forward in midweek, setting up Ivan Cavaleiro’s goal against Leeds.

Before the season started, the full-back positions would never have been identified as a strength.

Individually, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is the stand-out fullback in the Championship – although he is regularly used further forward – but as a pair there is nothing better in the league than the Wolves duo right now.

The third against Leeds had a real element of fun to it. John Ruddy lined up his goal-kick on the right-hand side of his six-yard box and then drilled the ball to the far left touchline where Barry Douglas headed on first time.

The entire Leeds defence was pulled out of shape so that, once Leo Bonatini had flicked the ball through, Diogo Jota could exploit the space before providing an impudent finish.

It is not that Wolves are impossible to defend against, more that the options are so varied that opposition concentration levels will inevitably slip.

Nuno Espirito Santo with Conor Coady

These are just snapshots of moments in a season so far, but they might illustrate why the bookies have all but paid out on Wolves gaining automatic promotion.

There does not appear to be another team equipped to offer the threats Wolves can. Villa beat Sunderland 2-1 on Tuesday night, but manager Steve Bruce was admirably realistic in his appraisal.

“We have not played very well at all but we have found a way to win. You get out of it, take your three points and go home!”

No-one knows what it takes to get promotion more than Bruce does among the Championship’s 24 managers.

It was fascinating to hear him speak after watching a poor display from his in-form side. It is a horrible time of year.

The early-season freshness has gone and squad depths are being tested.

We are in that two-games a-week phase where backroom medics are as busy as coaches.

Bruce learnt this week that last season’s top scorer Jonathan Kodjia requires ankle surgery. “I had a pair of 19-year-olds at the top end of the pitch.” This from the biggest club in the division.

Sheffield United’s madcap 5-4 defeat at home to Fulham saw them relinquish second spot.

From a manager’s point of view, it is un-nerving witnessing your side involved in a game like that, even when coming out on top because too much has gone wrong.

It indicates a lack of control on the pitch.

Nuno Espirito Santo

One of Wolves’ great strengths has been their ability to assert a measure of control even when not playing well.

The win at Reading came against a backdrop of statistics that made unhappy reading; 39 per cent possession, 10 shots on target against Reading’s 16, 31 clearances to Reading’s 26 and twice as many fouls committed, 14 to seven.

Statistics should be treated in context but Wolves came away unscathed from a game they were second best in.

At Bramall Lane, Sheffield United and Fulham had only seven shots on target each.

The Blades edged possession, with 55 per cent, and only had to make nine clearances to Fulham’s 33. So the manner of defeat, especially after going ahead in the match, was disconcerting.

Three of the goals will have infuriated Sheffield United’s manager Chris Wilder; there was a sloppy backpass, wayward marking from a cross and a schoolboy two-on-two situation that gifted Fulham opportunities.

When Wolves are going through bad spells they tend to tough them out, often dragging their opponents down to the same level, play becomes disjointed but the organisation throughout the team makes them less vulnerable.

It is a trait evident in Neil Warnock’s Cardiff team too. With just 13 goals conceded, they have the Championship’s meanest defence.

Cardiff don’t have the qualities Wolves have going forward but Warnock keeps them in games. Only once have they been beaten by more than a single goal this season.

There will be other rivals to Wolves over the coming months, as different teams find form in this long and gruelling Championship season.

Nuno, as always, prefers not to talk about what is happening elsewhere, but the capabilities of those contenders are there to be questioned. So far, the only team coming up with the answers appears to be Wolves.