AFC Telford snap up ex-Wolves man Sylvan Ebanks-Blake

The 31-year-old – who had a five-year spell at Molineux, scoring 64 goals – had been a free agent after his release from Chesterfield at the end of last season.

He trained with the Bucks last month and, having had a spell on trial at a Belgian club, has returned and agreed to join Rob Edwards' side.

Ebanks-Blake enjoyed three seasons in the Premier League with Wolves, after netting 25 times in their 2008/09 Championship-winning campaign – earning the league's Golden Boot award for the second season running.

"I am absolutely delighted to have secured the signing of Sylvan, he has been training with us for a while and we thought it may not happen at one point, but I am very happy to have got him signed and he will no doubt become a real coup for the club," said Edwards.

"Sylvan joins the club with a great attitude and feels he has a point still to prove in his career."

He added: "It’s important we don’t expect to much too soon however with his experience he will be able to help the younger players in the squad and will become a really positive addition to the team."

Following his departure from Molineux in 2013, the former Manchester United youngster played for Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town.

He also had stints at Royal Antwerp and Plymouth Argyle before his time at Wolves.

Ebanks-Blake and Telford boss Edwards were teammates at Molineux and are good friends.

The veteran forward will be competing against the likes of Burton Albion loanee Marcus Dinanga, ex-Shrewsbury man John Marsden and former Mansfield Town youngster Anthony Dwyer for a Bucks starting spot.