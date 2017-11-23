Leeds boss: Wolves will win promotion

The Dane's side were on the wrong end of a 4-1 drubbing at Molineux last night.

And Christiansen – who had no complaints with Ronaldo Vieira's red card when the score was 2-1 – lavished praised on Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

"We have faced the best team in the league," he said. "Their pace and movement is exceptional.

"But look at the players they have. Jota, Costa, Cavaleiro, Bonatini, Neves. Who wouldn't want one of them in their team?

“They are the first team in the league with a lot of quality. I believe they’re going to promoted directly.

"You saw how fast they moved the ball but I think there was not a big difference between us and them. We proved that in the second half when we came back with the early goal.

“I believe Wolverhampton will be one of the favourites to get promoted, it is very early on in the season, but they have a great amount of quality in their squad and are hard to beat."

And of Vieira's red card, the Leeds boss added: "We matched them at times and were in it until the sending off. We have to learn from that and accept it. The referee was right."

“We got an early goal and were playing well, but receiving a red card against the best team in the league made it very difficult for us.

“Perhaps I could have taken Ronaldo off and made a change before, but in that moment, we were pushing very well for an equaliser.

“The response in the second half was very good, but we cannot be satisfied with the final result.

“We managed things well until the first goal but at 2-0 it was complicated.

“I believed before the game that we would make a good result but the red card cost us the possibility to come back. I’m happy with the attitude of my players.”