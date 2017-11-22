Menu

Wolves 4 Leeds 1: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Tim Spiers spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves' superb 4-1 win over Leeds United at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Tim Spiers
Wolves 4 Leeds 1: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis

Barry Douglas gave Wolves an early lead with a stunning free kick and Ivan Cavaleiro ended a flowing team move with a great finish to make it 2-0.

Leeds pulled a goal back just after half time but then a red card to Ronaldo Vieira saw Wolves take charge again.

Diogo Jota chipped in a third and then substitute Helder Costa added a fourth for a comfortable win.

