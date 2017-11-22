Advertising
Wolves 4 Leeds 1: Jubilant fans celebrate excellent win - WATCH
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the excellent 4-1 win over Leeds United.
Barry Douglas gave Wolves an early lead with a stunning free kick and Ivan Cavaleiro ended a flowing team move with a great finish to make it 2-0.
Leeds pulled a goal back just after half time but then a red card to Ronaldo Vieira saw Wolves take charge again.
Diogo Jota chipped in a third and then substitute Helder Costa added a fourth for a comfortable win.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment