Nuno ignoring league table despite another Wolves win

Goals from Barry Douglas, Ivan Cavaleiro, Diogo Jota and Helder Costa earned dominant Wolves their seventh win from eight games.

Leeds had made it 2-1 just after half time but after Ronaldo Vieira's red card on the hour mark it was no contest.

Nuno said: "I think it was a good performance in the first half but honestly the result doesn't say how hard it was.

"At 2-1 the team suffered a bit but went on to control the game.

"There's a turning moment with the red card which was fair, but changes the game. We know how hard it is to play with one man less.

"The best moment we had was the first 45 minutes, we managed well the game with possession, chances, combinations and goals – very good.

"It was hard because Leeds is a good team who came from a good result on Sunday (against Middlesbrough).

"We respected them and were able to control the game and then show our quality."

Wolves are also five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United and host three of the league's bottom four teams in their next four matches.

But Nuno who praised Costa for his first goal since April, reiterated it was too soon to be looking at the table.

"It doesn't mean anything, honestly," he said. "I keep repeating myself because it's the truth and the feeling of the boys.

"There's a long way to go and we start preparing tomorrow for Bolton.

"It's good for Helder – he came on really well in the last game at Reading. Today he had a very good action and changes the dynamic of the game.

"We all have to realise what Helder's been through, he was injured last year, out for four months, no pre-season.

"He's doing his own individual development and growing. He has a lot of quality and we have to take advantage of him – it'll take a long of work from him, for us.

"I think it especially for him a good (international) break, we had a chance to work on some things with him.

"I think you see now that working hard compensates."

The boss added: "I think not only us but our fans – and I take the moment to thank them for their support – realise we have a long way to go.

"Every day is important for us, we cannot get carried away – this doesn't exist in football."