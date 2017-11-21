Dave Edwards backing Wolves – and thanks fans

Edwards spent nine and a half years at Molineux before leaving for Reading in the summer.

The Welsh international came on as a 31st minute substitute during Wolves' 2-0 win at the Madejski and was applauded onto the field by almost 4,000 Wolves fans.

He believes Wolves are well placed to stay in the top two – and could spend big in January to cement their spot.

"I'm adamant they'll finish right up there and hopefully Reading can be with them," Edwards said.

"Being truthfully honest, when I left I thought they'd be up there but might be a bit light up front.

"I think I've been proved wrong by that, massively. The emergence of Leo (Bonatini) and the reliability of the number 10s, (Diogo) Jota, (Ivan) Cavaleiro, (Helder) Costa and Bright (Enobakhare), any of them can play through the middle plus the rotation they've got, it's like they don't need an out and out number nine.

"If they can get to Christmas and still be at the top I'm sure Jeff (Shi) and the others will be trying hard to get some more players in and they'll really go again.

"I really hope they finish in the top two and I hope we can be up there with them.

"When it's going well at a club of Wolves' size that momentum is really hard to stop."

Dave Edwards admits it was an odd occasion lining up against the club he spent almost a decent with.

But the Reading midfielder is grateful for the reception he received from almost 4,000 Wolves supporters who warmly greeted him onto the pitch after 31 minutes.

Edwards started the game on the bench – a disappointment for him after starting Reading's last two games, both victories – but soon got his chance when replacing defender Tiago Ilori.

The Wolves fans also applauded the midfielder at the end of the game.

"It was really nice, a wonderful reception," Edwards said.

"I was aware of the Wolves fans behind the goal and the reception, when you come on you're concentrating on the game.

"Even after the game, I felt like I had to acknowledge them before all the Wolves players headed over.

"It was nice to get – a huge thank you to them and I wish them nothing but success for the rest of the season, I honestly mean that.

"The fans, filling that end, were absolutely incredible."

Edwards didn't get a proper chance to say goodbye when he left Molineux after almost a decade of service.

His transfer to the Royals was hastily announced just a few minutes before Wolves played Brentford in late August.

So Saturday's game was one he was looking forward to – although in the Edwards family there were split loyalties over who to support.

Edwards added: "It's a bit of a shame it's come just after the international break because I've had two weeks to mull over the game and missed two weeks at Reading, I got back in on Friday to train (after international duty with Wales).

"First of all I was very disappointed not to be playing, as any player would, especially playing the last two games.

"But I was really looking forward to it.

"I knew it would be an odd occasion but the chance to play against the league leaders and a club I used to play for, especially with a lot of my family down – my brother's still a huge Wolves fan!

"His kids are too and my little boy is very split between Reading and Wolves!"

Meanwhile Wolves host Leeds United tomorrow and another bumper Molineux crowd is expected.

Around 2,000 tickets were still on sale yesterday and managing director Laurie Dalrymple tweeted at the weekend that he was hopeful of a crowd of around 29,000.