Bayern Munich fans left stunned at 'Wolves ay we' chant
Wolves' stunning season is having a major impact across Europe - with Bayern Munich the latest club to feel the force.
Munich have some of the most vocal fans in world football - but that wasn't going to stop Chris Barratt from showing where his true allegiance lay.
Watch the hilarious video as he starts off a 'Wolvesaywe' chant from behind the home goal which unsurprisingly didn't seem to catch on with the Bayern fans around him.
But we give Chris top marks for a brave and valiant effort at spreading the Black and Gold word at the Allianz Arena.
Jupp Heynckes' men went on to comfortably beat FC Augsburg 3-0 - so everyone left happy.
