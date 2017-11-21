Menu

Bayern Munich fans left stunned at 'Wolves ay we' chant

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves' stunning season is having a major impact across Europe - with Bayern Munich the latest club to feel the force.

Wolves ay we has reached Germany

Munich have some of the most vocal fans in world football - but that wasn't going to stop Chris Barratt from showing where his true allegiance lay.

Watch the hilarious video as he starts off a 'Wolvesaywe' chant from behind the home goal which unsurprisingly didn't seem to catch on with the Bayern fans around him.

But we give Chris top marks for a brave and valiant effort at spreading the Black and Gold word at the Allianz Arena.

Jupp Heynckes' men went on to comfortably beat FC Augsburg 3-0 - so everyone left happy.

