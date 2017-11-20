Matt Doherty: Wolves players believe in each other

Nuno Espirito Santo's team remain two points clear of Sheffield United at the summit of the Championship following a hard-fought 2-0 win at Reading.

Doherty scored his first goal of the campaign to double Wolves lead after Ivan Cavaleiro's early strike.

They were made to work hard by the Royals but Doherty said an unstintingly faith in their team mates helped get Wolves through.

"It was hard work," he said. Reading are a very good team and I thought they started the game quite well.

"Their performance didn't really die off at all throughout 90 minutes but we were more clinical in front of goal and that was the difference.

"We threw our bodies in the way. If it wasn't John Ruddy making unbelievable saves it was Willy Boly clearing off the line and that's the way it is – everyone is desperate for clean sheets and not to throw away points.

"It's happened quite a few times this season – we've not been free-flowing every single game.

"I wouldn't say we were bad, but we weren't at top form. But we stuck it out and everyone really believes in each other, so when they go in and it's a one v one with John you're backing him to make the save."

Advertising

Doherty was delighted to score his first goal since March and has now set his sights on helping Wolves earn maximum points from successive home games against Leeds on Wednesday and Bolton on Saturday.

"When it's on your weaker foot you've just got to keep your eye on the ball, on target and follow through like my dad always told me when I was a kid," he said of his strike.

"It's nice to get goals to add to my game because I do get in positions to do something

"It's a very good squad. Anyone who plays at the back with the options we have you couldn't say there's a weakness at all.

"The players they've recruited are just really good players. There's competition for places and that's why training well is so important, because as the boys have been doing once you're in you want to stay in.

"We've got two home games, we're looking for maximum points against Leeds and Bolton."