Phil Ofosu-Ayeh closer to Wolves return

The 26-year-old joined on a free transfer after leaving Eintracht Braunschweig in the summer but has yet to make his debut having suffered an ankle injury.

It was feared he would be sidelined until 2018 but Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed the defender could be back next month.

"He'll be back hopefully in December so from now on we can start relying on Phil," Nuno, who otherwise has a fully fit squad at his disposal, said.

Meanwhile the head coach says table-toppers Wolves must improve their home form.

They travel to Reading today possessing the best away record in the league but despite winning six of eight league games at Molineux Nuno wants more.

He said of Wolves' impressive form on the road: "I think it's circumstances. I think one of the things we have to improve is our record at home.

"But every game has the same idea from us, it doesn't matter where we are or who we face. We respect, we analyse, but it's about us and how we perform at every stadium.

"Fortunately everybody came back healthy (from the international break).

"We have to manage the time they play, the travelling they've made.

"(Reading is) a very good team, last year they got to the final in the play-offs, they come from two good results.

"We know what we're going to face – we respect them a lot.

"We go there to try and be ourselves and be strong.

"The style of play is there, the idea of Jaap Stam is there, so we have to be ready. And we are ready."

Nuno also believes Romain Saiss and Alfred N'Diaye qualifying for the World Cup with Morocco and Senegal respectively can only be good for Wolves.

"It's prestigious for the club," he added. "First of all we have to congratulate them and their national teams for the achievement they've made."

To be in a World Cup is one of the highest points for a football player so we're pleased for them."