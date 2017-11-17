Reading vs Wolves: Shoots of Royals recovery after slow start

The Royals and their Dutch manager were, along with Huddersfield, the Championship’s surprise package last term and it was only the Terriers who denied them promotion to the Premier League with a penalty shoot-out victory in the play-off final.

Until a few weeks ago, it appeared the former Manchester United were dealing with a serious case of second season syndrome.

Just three wins in the first 14 league matches even led some supporters to call for Stam’s head.

Back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest and Derby have at least lifted the mood, though there can be no denying a current league position of 18th falls some way below expectations naturally heightened by last season’s near miss.

Perhaps Reading’s troubles should not have come as much of a surprise. To miss out on promotion by such a narrow margin was always likely to leave something of a hangover.

Add in the arrival of seven new players during the summer and a mini injury crisis which robbed the manager of some of his brightest stars and the case for Stam’s defence begins to come clear.

Dave Edwards and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson from Wolves and Leandro Bacuna from Villa are among the new signings who have only now begun to settle.

Bodvarsson is a doubt for tomorrow’s game with injury, while Stam also has concerns over goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

He has been boosted, however, by the improving fitness of veteran striker Yann Kermorgant.

The 36-year-old Frenchman recently shelved plans to retire at the end of this season, penning a new deal through to the summer of 2019.

Kermorgant missed the start of the season after undergoing surgery in the summer but has come off the bench in the last three games.

“After the end of last season and not getting promoted, I wanted to be part of the club for another season so we agreed to extend my deal,” he said.

“I was devastated not to reach the Premier League – but I decided just before pre-season to talk to see if I could arrange a new deal.

“My family are happy for me getting a reward for the job I have done.

“It’s a bit of a disappointment not to go back to France for my family but they are OK with it!

“I still want to push for the top six. I will always put the team as my priority and have done in my career.

“With my injury I need to focus on the fitness will come, the goals will then follow and hopefully the team will do well.”