Reading v Wolves: The inside track on The Royals

How have Reading got on so far this season? The league table seems to suggest they've fallen off from their efforts in the last campaign.

It was a pretty poor start in terms of results and performances, but they have picked up in recent weeks.

The last two results (wins over Nottingham Forest and Derby) were their best displays of the season and hopefully it's a sign of things to come.

Seven new players were brought in over the summer and with the play-off defeat, there was always going to be a bit of a come-down.

Injuries have not helped their cause but a few of the key players are now coming back.

Jaap Stam was obviously very impressive last season in charge, but are there any fears that he could be shown the door given the side's league position?

There were some fears among supporters although they have disappeared in recent weeks after the turnaround in results.

Stam himself insisted he was never under any pressure from within the club but after the defeat by Middlesbrough at the end of October, plenty of fans were calling for his head.

He still divides fans with some fed up with his playing style, but the majority support him and appreciate all that he has done to turnaround the club compared with recent years.

Jaap Stam (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Who are the real danger men Wolves fans should be wary of in the Reading ranks?

Mo Barrow and Sone Aluko down the wings can cause plenty of problems when on form.

Their end product can sometimes be lacking but on their day can cause plenty of problems for opposition defences.

Liam Moore has been the club's best defender this year and is not afraid to put his body on the line when it matters.

He has been linked with a move to Celtic this week and although the move is highly unlikely, The Royals are likely to struggle to keep him if they do not go up at the end of the season.

John Swift is the other one to watch - the former Chelsea man is back to full fitness and has been key in the past two wins.

He has a good eye for the goal and is capable of playing the defence-splitting pass to open up a defence.

What kind of system can Wolves expect to face?

Like last year Reading have a very possession-based style and will look to keep the ball as much as they can before opening teams up.

All the players know what to do and what their role is in the side and will stick to the passing style.

Stam often sets up his team to nullify the strengths of the opposition rather than play to his team's key strengths but fundamentally it's about wearing the opposition down and then exploiting them later in the game.

The earlier they can do this the better, and Stam often stresses the need for the team to start sharply and aggressively.

They did this in the win at Derby to devastating effect (two goals in the first 15 minutes).

What have you made of Wolves so far this season?

Very impressive.

I Haven't seen a great deal of them but heard plenty of good things and how they are the ones to beat this season.

Wolves' fine start has seen them rise to the top of the table. (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Three defeats already suggests they are not invincible, however, so Royals will fancy their chances at Madejski Stadium.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of this Reading team?

Reading are generally very tight defensively.

They have not conceded more than three goals in a game all season and give away few chances in games.

They have plenty of attacking flair players such as Aluko, Barrow and Swift so if all three gel then the team usually performs well.

The passing style which includes playing out from the back is a high-risk strategy and one mistake can lead to a goal, but it's a style which they are comfortable with and do not stray away from even if results are not going their way.

The lack of pace from a defensive perspective can also be seen as a weakness when teams hit them on the break.

What's your prediction for the game?

I'm really looking forward to this one and am expecting a number of goals so I'm going for a 2-2 draw.