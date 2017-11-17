Alex Rae: Wolves are built to last the Championship pace

Wolves, top of the table with 11 wins from their first 16 matches, resume their campaign at Reading tomorrow with what is the first of 22 league fixtures before the end of March, as the season enters a typically pivotal period.

Former fan favourite Rae, part of the team which won promotion through the play-offs in 2003, has been hugely impressed with the club’s performances under Nuno Espirito Santo.

And the Scot does not expect the number of matches to derail the club’s title charge.

“When I was playing in the Championship I always felt the Christmas period was paramount, simply because of the turnover of games in a short period of time,” said Rae.

“I don’t think that will be an issue for Wolves, purely for the fact they are blowing teams out of the water.

“It is not like they are struggling to beat teams. Neither would you be surprised if they invested again in January to get over the line.”

Rae believes that, under Fosun’s ownership, Wolves could be set for the kind of future of which fans could previously only dream.

“The team has been seriously funded for this level. The owners have put the money where their mouth is,” he said.

Advertising

“They mean business and if they continue in the vein they are at the moment, you can see them throwing even more money at it.

“These could be unprecedented times for Wolves. If they are spending £15million in the Championship, what are they going to spend in the Premier League?”

He continued: “From my experience of playing in a promotion-winning team, everyone in the league knows you are the big fish.

“But as much as they want to turn you over, nine times out of 10 they can’t do it because you’ve got the better players.”