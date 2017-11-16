Wolves skipper Danny Batth given Asian Player Recognition award

Batth's father was born in India, with the 27-year-old previously speaking about the possibility of representing the country at international level.

The Brierley Hill born defender has also taken trips to the country - previously highlighting the plight of acid attack victims in the nation for charity.

And following that, the centre-back has won the Player Recognition accolade at the event held in London this week.

"It has been a long journey," Batth told Sky Sports.

"To be recognised for any awards - but especially to be recognised as an Asian Player in the UK - is something that I am proud of and my family will be proud as well.

"It's a big event. There are a lot of people here, all of whom want Asian people to do well in football. So to be recognised with an award is very nice indeed."

Batth wasn't the only Midlands player recognised at the event, with Aston Villa starlet Easah Suliman winning the Young Player of the Year award.

Following the award ceremony, Batth also tweeted his thanks for the recognition.

