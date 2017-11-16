Reading v Wolves: The last five meetings

Reading 2 Wolves 1 - March 4th 2017

Reading 2-1 Wolves, Sky Bet Championship, 4th March 2017 (2016/17 highlights)

The most recent meeting between the sides came earlier on this year, in the midst of that terrible end-of-season run under former boss Paul Lambert.

The 2-1 defeat was Wolves' fifth straight league loss which was their worst streak since 2012, and the result left them just a single point above the relegation zone with just nine games remaining.

Yann Kermorgant opened the scoring after a goalless first half, before Ben Marshall fired home just minutes later in the clash.

However, it wasn't to be for Lambert's side, as Paul McShane got the winner before the afternoon was compounded by Mike Williamson's sending off for a second booking.

In fairness, Wolves deserved more from the game, with Romain Saiss, George Saville and Nouha Dicko all coming close.

The result though added further pressure on Lambert as the mood continued to drop around Molineux as relegation worries worsened.

A similar result this time around would be disappointing given Reading's current league position.

Wolves 2 Reading 0 - August 13th 2016

HIGHLIGHTS | Wolves 2-0 Reading

In what was Walter Zenga's second league game in charge at Molineux, the first meeting between the side's last season proved a comfortable one for Wolves.

Matt Doherty, one of only a few players still remaining from the starting XI that day, got the first of the game with a powerful effort ahead of half-time. Joe Mason added a second following the restart.

Whilst Zenga's side didn't dominate possession, they were deserved winners as the club secured their first league win - following the 2-2 draw with Rotherham on the opening day.

Reading managed just a single shot on target in the encounter, and struggled to deal with Wolves' attacking style through the 90 minutes.

"That is what we have to bring onto the pitch every time." Said the then-boss following the game, something he failed to do as boss following regular inconsistency through his time in charge.

If Wolves match this result and the performance, the fans will be heading back from Berkshire happy.

Reading 0 Wolves 0 - February 6th 2016

HIGHLIGHTS | Reading 0-0 Wolves

Not a game for goals, but an entertaining encounter between the two sides as Wolves' play-off hopes under Kenny Jackett faltered.

The draw was yet another game without a win for the hosts, as their streak stretched to five in the league.

An energetic showing from Wolves lacked a clinical touch, with James Henry and Bjorn Sigurdarson both coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Reading had their chances too, but honours were left even at full-time in a performance which was solid for Jackett's side, but not quite good enough to take all three points.

A draw on Saturday wouldn't be what fans are hoping to see, but given the long slog awaiting Wolves - it's a result which could be seen as a good one away from home.

Wolves 1 Reading 0 - December 26th 2015

HIGHLIGHTS | Wolves 1-0 Reading

It was an ideal Christmas present for Kenny Jackett's side almost two years ago, as Wolves won for the first time at Molineux in over two months on Boxing Day 2015.

October 3rd was the last time fans had witnessed a home win as James Henry's goal, off a Jordan Graham free-kick, proved the difference between the sides.

Both sides had penalty appeals waved away in a game which Wolves would consider themselves lucky to win given Reading's dominance over the 90 minutes.

The visitors had 24 shot's to Wolves' six, with defensive nervousness often keeping the fans peeking through their fingers as Jackett's side held on for the win.

It certainly wasn't pretty, and if Nuno's men do something similar this time around, they might not be quite as lucky away from home.

But if they win by the skin of their teeth once more, it's worth remembering that three points is three points - however you take them.

Wolves 1 Reading 2 - February 7th 2015

Minute Highlights: Wolves 1-2 Reading

The final encounter on this list was one which drew a close to an eight match unbeaten run for Wolves at the time.

It was a deserved defeat for Kenny Jackett's side, and it didn't get off to the best start either - with Pavel Pogrebnyak netting one of the quickest goals ever scored at Molineux after just 19 seconds.

Benik Afobe levelled proceedings with a well-taken header, his second goal for Wolves, but following a strong second half showing Danny Williams snatched three points for Steve Clarke's side.

The result saw Wolves lose touch with the top six, while it also lifted Reading into mid-table safety.

Should there be an early strike this weekend, Nuno will be hoping to see it go in his side's favour - even more so on their travels.