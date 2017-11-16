Nuno: Wolves results not as important as performances

With more than a third of the season gone Wolves sit top of the pile having won 11 of their 16 Championship matches.

Nuno has been delighted with the start they've made – and particularly how his players have dedicated themselves to the head coach's methods.

But he insisted: "The result is not important, it's the way you perform. The result can be a win, loss or draw but if you play well you go out of the stadium happy knowing you gave everything and play the way you believe.

"You have to only worry about your tasks and perform well - results will come after.

"I always say it's not about the team or the players or the 'who' – it's about the 'how'. I keep insisting on the 'how' because when you want to build something it's 'how' you do it.

"The way they engage with the idea and dedicate themselves to our work, this is what's pleased me.

"You have to have an idea and stick to it. Since we started as coaches we've built on that.

"More than a system it's an idea that you have to manage and control the game and after that it's the tactical and technical aspects. It's an idea.

"Football is dynamic. The initial shape doesn't continue through the game – it changes from 3-4-3 to 5-4-1 or anything else.

"When you have the tools that we have, we have to take advantage of that and put all your knowledge into it."

Wolves signed 12 players in the summer, many from overseas, but a team spirit has quickly been generated.

Nuno believes that's down to how the players who were already at the club have welcomed the new signings.

"It's important the way the players integrate the new ones, build a strong team spirit and the environment of the work," he added.

"It's good they adapted well and fast. But the credit goes to the ones who were here before.

"You work well when you have a good environment and spirit, it's easier when you have a smile."