Mixed results for Wolves' international trio

For midfielders Romain Saiss and Alfred N’Diaye there was joy as Morocco and Senegal respectively secured qualification for next summer’s World Cup.

Yet there was despair for Matt Doherty and the Republic of Ireland as their hopes of reaching Russia were ended in emphatic fashion by a Christian Eriksen-inspired Denmark.

Doherty was an unused sub in both games as Ireland suffered a 5-1 aggregate play-off defeat to the Danes.

Saiss is in line to become the first Wolves player to appear at a World Cup since 2010, though he could be joined by others depending on how the rest of the season plays out.

Ruben Neves is certainly a contender to be part of Portugal’s squad after earning his first caps in two years with substitute appearances in friendlies with Saudi Arabia and the USA.

Playmaker Diogo Jota also did his cause no harm, scoring what proved to be the winner for Portugal Under-21s in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Switzerland.

The 20-year-old had also captained the under-21s to a 1-1 draw with Romania three days earlier.

Connor Ronan, meanwhile, played four minutes as a substitute as Republic of Ireland Under-21s were knocked off top spot in their European Championships qualifying group by a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

Prince Oniangue, who has been frozen out this season at Molineux, captained the Congo as they finished an unsuccessful qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uganda.

Yet there was personal delight for fellow midfielder Lee Evans, who made his Wales bow in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Panama.

Evans, currently on loan at League One Wigan, played the final half an hour in Cardiff.

Teenage midfielder Taylor Perry came off the bench as England Under-17s defeated Germany 2-1 at Rotherham on Tuesday, while another academy prospect – Christian Herc – made his first appearance for Slovakia Under-21s in a 5-1 defeat to Spain.