Wolves introduce new Head of Analysis

He will now oversee all of the performance analysis from the first team through to the academy.

"Everybody’s looking at Wolves at the moment and thinking about what the club could achieve," said Findlay.

"Of course the first team have their target of ultimately getting to the Premier League but also the development of the academy.

"The club hasn’t really got an boundaries - it’s looking to keep expanding, keep achieving - it’s going places."

Findlay has previously worked in similar roles at Manchester City, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers.

"My role specifically is to lead the analysis across the whole club, whether that be the first team, the academy, linking with recruitment and linking it with other departments as well," he said.

"It’s about making sure the Head Coach and his staff have access to all of the information they need and making sure that all the analysts have everything they need to provide as much information as possible.

"Also, then linking that in with the academy - it’s almost a filtering process so that everything has access to what they need and building the awareness of players as they come through.

The club’s hierarchy has transformed the Molineux staff in recent months with a high turnover of changes and that trend looks set to continue.

"Analysis is a great resource - it’s almost coaching but off the pitch because it’s on a screen and not on the grass.

"Players get the chance to review things and within the academy, that’s crucial for players to learn and understand about the game and what the coaches are asking from them.

"That links with the recruitment because if we have a best practice here of what we do and what we can achieve, we know what we’re looking for with people to come in and fit in at the club."