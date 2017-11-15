Wolves in talks with Morgan Gibbs-White over new contract

Discussions between the club and the 17-year-old’s representatives are understood to have begun prior to the recent Under-17 World Cup in India, where Gibbs-White played a starring role in helping England to victory.

Reports in the national press over the weekend claimed his performances had attracted the attentions of several Premier League big-hitters, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

But Wolves had already been working to secure the long-term future of one of their brightest young talents, with talks ongoing over an extended deal to replace his current contract – signed last January – which is due to expire in the summer of 2019.

Any new deal cannot be officially signed until Gibbs-White turns 18 at the end of January but Wolves are working to have an agreement in place.

The Stafford-born midfielder, who has been with Wolves since the age of eight, made his professional debut earlier this year as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Stoke.

Gibbs-White went on to make seven further appearances in the Championship, including two starts, before the end of last season.

Though he is yet to feature in the first-team under Nuno Espirito Santo this season, he remains highly-rated by the club’s coaching staff.

Speaking earlier this month following his success at the World Cup, Gibbs-White made clear his ambition to break into the team.

Advertising

“I’ve already put the (World Cup) to one side and I’m focusing on first-team football here and trying to push through,” he said.

“Personally my targets would be to progress through the first team, try to get on the bench or make a start, try to play some cup games.

“Hopefully I can carry on the way I played in the World Cup and bring it here.”