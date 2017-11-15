Jaap Stam: Reading 'not scared' of Wolves

The Royals host Nuno Espirito Santo’s table-toppers at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday. Wolves have won 11 of their 16 league games so far and are the division’s top scorers with 29 goals but Reading boss Stam insists his team will not be intimidated.

“We’re not scared of facing Wolves,” he said. “We need to be up for it and we know their strengths. They have invested a lot in a new team which is full of quality and energy so we know what they can do. But we are not afraid, we believe in ourselves and are confident we can get the points.”

Reading were beaten in the play-off final last season, Stam’s first in charge. They currently sit 18th in the table after a slow start to the current campaign, but have won their last two matches.

Stam added: “It’s a challenge for us and we want to measure ourselves against the best. We are always looking to attack but we won’t sit back and wait for a moment.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have confirmed the appointment of head of analysis Andrew Findlay. The former Manchester United employee said: “The club hasn’t really got any boundaries – it’s looking to keep expanding, keep achieving.”